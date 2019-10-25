The Tulsa men’s tennis team picked up four wins Friday at the ITA Central Regional Championships in Norman.
Doubles duo Daniel Siddall and Ezequiel Santalla played their second career match together, improving to 2-0. They defeated Minnesota’s Daniel Martin and Sebastian Vile, 8-4.
Oklahoma pair Jochen Bertsch and Matt Rodriguez defeated Tulsa's Juan Pablo Cenoz and Kody Pearson 8-2.
In the singles main draw, Santalla defeated Martin 6-0, 6-1. Pearson notched a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Wichita State’s Alex Richards. Stefan Hampe also moved on to the next round with a win over Creighton’s Joe Huff 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.