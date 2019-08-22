The University of Tulsa's Taylor Horsfall was named to The American Preseason All-Conference volleyball team, it was announced Thursday.
This is the second time Horsfall has been named to the American Athletic Conference preseason list. The defensive specialist/libero was named The American Libero of the Year in 2017 and set the program record for most digs in a match (44) and the conference record for digs in a season (755).
The conference also released the coaches' preseason poll Thursday. The Golden Hurricane was tabbed fourth in the rankings with 81 points.