University of Tulsa senior receiver Keenen Johnson will play in Sunday’s SPIRAL Tropical Bowl, one of several all-star games giving seniors another opportunity to display their skills to professional teams.
The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl is an FBS All-Star Game played at Stetson University’s SPEC Martin Stadium, in DeLand, Florida, at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Johnson completed his career with 154 receptions for 1,850 yards and nine touchdowns. He started all 12 games this past season and caught 46 passes for 568 yards and three TDs.