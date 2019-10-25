The Tulsa volleyball team defeated Temple on Friday in Philadelphia in their fourth sweep of the season (29-27, 26-24, 27-25). The Hurricane (13-9, 6-3 American) improves to 8-3 all-time against the Owls (10-10, 1-8).
“I was really proud of the group to come from behind in each set,” head coach Ryan Wills said. “Temple is a very hungry team and ready to play. “... Overall, we kept them under the goal that we wanted to put them at before the match.”
Dilara Gedikoglu paced the Golden Hurricane with 17 kills, to go with 11 digs for her ninth double-double of the season.