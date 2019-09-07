The Tulsa volleyball team defeated Kansas City, 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-21) at the KC Roos Klassic in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday.
Senior Taylor Horsfall, sophomore Roosa Rautio and freshman Dialra Gedikoglu received all-tournament team honors.
Horsfall led all players with 22 digs. Hannah Overmyer tied her career-high of 11 digs and had a career-best three solo blocks. Mariah Pardo had 14 assists, and Maggie Hembree tallied a season-high 10 kills.
The Golden Hurricane (3-3) plays at crosstown rival Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.