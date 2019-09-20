The Tulsa women's tennis team opened its fall schedule Friday by winning seven matches at the Mizzou Invite in Columbia, Missouri.
The Golden Hurricane got five singles wins against SMU, including No. 73 Martina Okalova's 6-1, 6-2 victory over Sarai Monarrez Yesaki.
Tulsa earned two of three doubles wins over Houston. The No. 5-ranked duo of Okalova and Vera Ploner beat Ndindi Ndunda and Azul Pedemonti 7-6 (7-1). The Hurricane also won at No. 2 doubles as Shura Poppe and Marina Davtyan defeated Elena Tairyan and Mimi Kendall-Woseley 6-4.