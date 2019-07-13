Tulsa Athletic captured the National Premier Soccer League’s Heartland Conference championship with a 2-0 victory over Demize NPSL in the conference finals Saturday at Veterans Park.
Billy Nzojyibwami tallied the first goal of the match in only the sixth minute for the early 1-0 lead to the home side, which held until Joe Garcia scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute.
The two goals were all Tulsa needed thanks to a shutout from goalkeeper Bryson Reed. The backline of Gustavo Vargas, Joe Ruiz, Elvis Barclay and Nathan Ndomba limited the chances for Demize and controlled the contest in the shutout victory.
Tulsa will travel to Midland, Texas Tuesday for the South Regional semifinals contest against Midland-Odessa Sockers FC, the winner of the Lone Star Conference.