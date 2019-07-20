Tulsa Athletic scored early and held the lead for the first 60 minutes but couldn’t hold on in a 4-1 loss at Miami FC on Saturday in the National Premier Soccer League South Region finals at Buccaneer Field in Miami, Florida.
Tulsa Athletic (10-3-1) suffered its first loss of the season, snapping a 13-match unbeaten streak. Tulsa won the Heartland Conference title in the regular season and playoffs.
Tulsa Athletic gained an early lead when Aboubakr Diallo took a touch to his right and scored to the lower left corner for a 1-0 edge in the 25th minute.
Tulsa had some early opportunities, including a shot from Adam Habib that sailed over the crossbar. Goalkeeper Bryson Reed made some saves to keep Miami FC off the board.
Miami FC, winners of the 2018 NPSL championship, evened the score in the 61st minute and added three more goals in the final 21 minutes.
Miami tied the score when Miguel Gonzalez knocked in a rebound off a long shot that hit the post. A quick counterattack after a long ball to Dario Suarez gave the host squad a 2-1 advantage in the 69th minute. Suarez got loose on the left side after a long pass and scored to the far-left post for the 2-1 edge for Miami FC.
Miami added another goal on a penalty for a 3-1 score in the 83rd minute. Ariel Martinez tallied the goal on the penalty. Martinez finished with a brace with his second goal in the 89th minute for the 4-1 final score.
Tulsa Athletic went 7-0-3 in the regular season and won the Heartland Conference title by 11 points. In the postseason, Tulsa claimed victories over Ozark FC and Demize NPSL at Veterans Park, then defeated Fort Worth Vaqueros in the region semifinals.