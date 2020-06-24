The Tulsa Athletic, an amateur soccer team in the National Premier Soccer League, announced Wednesday the team will no longer play the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at home matches, and will instead play “This Land Is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie.
The team said in a press release it made the decision "to create an inclusive community through the game of soccer" after reviewing the anthem's lyrics and meaning.
“From our beginning, we have developed a culture of inclusion and acceptance at Tulsa Athletic,” said Sonny Dalesandro, co-owner of Tulsa Athletic, in a statement. “We live in a country that allows us to freely speak our voice. We utilize this right as a club to continually try and improve our team and community. We believe ‘This Land Is Your Land’ not only captures a powerful patriotic sentiment, but that it does so in a far more inclusive way.
"The song speaks to this country being built and shared by every person of every race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation. It represents a future Tulsa Athletic is committed to striving for.”
Tulsa Athletic plays its home matches at Veterans Park in Tulsa. The team was originally scheduled to begin its season May 3, but the team's season is on pause because of COVID-19. No date has been set for the team's next home match.
