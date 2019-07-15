Tulsa Athletic continues its postseason run Tuesday with a home match against Fort Worth Vaqueros in the National Premier Soccer League South Region semifinals at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park.
Tulsa Athletic won the Heartland Conference championship Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Demize NPSL at Veterans Park. Billy Nzojyibwami scored in the sixth minute, and Joe Garcia added a goal on a late penalty kick.
The green and yellow started the playoffs with a 6-2 victory over Ozark FC in the Heartland Conference semifinals. Garcia and Santiago Riveros tallied two goals each in the win.
During the regular season, Tulsa went 7-0-3 and won the conference regular season title by 11 points. With the postseason victories, Tulsa Athletic is on a 12-match unbeaten streak, with nine wins and three draws.
Garcia leads the team in scoring with seven goals, including three during the postseason run. Adam Habib has added five goals. Goalkeeper Bryson Reed has four shutouts and allows less than one goal per game for the top defense in the conference.
Fort Worth defeated Midland-Odessa 2-1 Saturday to capture the Lone Star Conference championship. During the regular season, Fort Worth went 7-2-3 and placed third in the conference standings.
This is the sixth postseason appearance for Tulsa Athletic as they are 7-4-1 all-time in the NPSL playoffs.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the South Region championship on Saturday and play the winner of the other region semifinal match between Miami FC and Chattanooga FC.
Tickets are $10 for bleacher seating, $5 general admission and 18-under are free.