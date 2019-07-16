Some nights, the 2019 Drillers turn ONEOK Field into a band box, sending line drives into the outfield gaps and home runs over the short fence in right field.
Others, Tulsa becomes a shell of that team and can hardly muster a lick of offense.
Tuesday was one of those nights.
The Drillers fell to the Frisco RoughRiders, dropping the opening game of a seven-game homestand, 5-2. Frisco held the Drillers’ offense largely in check, at one point retiring 14 Tulsa hitters in a row, and rode a four-run fourth inning to its first win over Tulsa this season. Drillers starter Rob Zastrzyny (0-1) earned the loss.
Zastryzny started out strong in his Drillers debut, throwing three scoreless innings to open his first start after arriving from Triple-A Oklahoma City, but struggled in the middle innings.
The outing unfurled for the 27-year old left-hander in the fourth. Shortstop Omar Estevez bungled a routine ground ball with an errant throw into the dugout, placing Frisco leadoff batter Charles Leblanc on second base with outs. The error, Estevez’ second of the night, opened the floodgates.
Two batters later, Texas League All-Star Michael De Leon plated Leblanc with an RBI single to right field. Zastryzny followed the single up with a bases-loaded walk to bring Andretty Cordero in to score before Frisco’s Leody Tavares and Yonny Hernandez added to the damage with back-to-back RBI singles.
Altogether, it was a four-run rally for the RoughRiders, who batted around in the inning. Only one of the runs allowed by Zastryzny was earned. A double in the fifth by Cordero extended Frisco’s lead to 5-0.
Zastryzny, who arrived from OKC with a 3-3 record and a 6.05 ERA, took the loss, allowing five runs, six hits, four walks and striking out seven over six innings. The former major leaguer received a long leash from manager Scott Hennessey despite laboring through the outing.
“He’s a former big leaguer and I wanted to give him the opportunity to work out of a jam,” Hennessey said. “Rob was a little unlucky. But basically after the third inning he found his delivery and I thought those innings were pretty good.”
Well-cushioned with the lead, Frisco pitchers put the clamp down on Drillers batters. Starter Rafael Montero registered five strikeouts and allowed two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings. Reliever Blake Bass carried the load out of the bullpen, tossing 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowing the Drillers’ only runs on the night. James Jones and Emmanuel Clase combined to shut Tulsa down over the final 2 1/3 innings.
The Drillers’ lone threat came in the sixth inning when Tulsa loaded the bases with none out, but could only muster a pair of runs from a Cristian Santana sacrifice fly and a Cody Thomas groundout. On a night where the Drillers went up against a live offense and did themselves no favors defensively, the small outburst was not enough.
Tulsa lefty Logan Salow, who has struggled with command issues, showed promise Tuesday, striking out four over three no-hit innings in relief.
“We know Logan has the stuff,”Hennessey said. “I think he’s been nervous through a few outings. He’s worked on his delivery and we saw something really good stuff out of him tonight.”