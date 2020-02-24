Tulsa boxer David Perez will make his professional debut March 14 at Buffalo Run Casino and Resort in Miami.
Monday's announcement was made by Perez's coach, manager and promoter, Aaron Sloan.
Perez, 21, is a featherweight who trains out of Tulsa's Engine Room Boxing Gym. He will face Gabriel Tacu of Little Rock, Arkansas, on a World Fighting Championships card. The main event features Kenzie Morrison, son of Tommy Morrison.
Perez will sign with Tulsa-based Engine Management at a free event at the Tap Room at Marshall Brewing Co. from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets to the fight will be available for purchase.