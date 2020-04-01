Scheduled for May 3-10 in Tulsa, the tradition-rich and prestigious National Golden Gloves amateur boxing tournament has been postponed because of the coronavirus situation.
Aaron Sloan, the tournament host and vice president of the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves franchise, said the tournament has been rescheduled for Aug. 10-15 at the downtown Cox Business Center.
The championships will be conducted in three rings positioned within a 38,000-square-foot space.
Between 400 and 500 boxers are expected to compete, said Sloan, the owner of Tulsa Engine Room boxing and fitness facility. Since 2017, females also have been involved in the National Golden Gloves tournament.
The event is presented by the Tulsa Sports Commission, the Engine Room and the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves. Tulsa also is the host city for the May 2021 National Golden Gloves championships.
Combining the boxers, coaches, officials and event personnel, about 800 people are expected to visit Tulsa for the six-day event. Organizers are scrambling to make adjustments on hotel reservations, Sloan reported.
Sloan expressed concern that because of the coronavirus impact on the economy, some committed sponsors ultimately might withdraw their support of the tournament.
“You just don’t know how everything might look when we get to the other side of this,” Sloan said. “There’s a lot of stuff still up in the air.”
In 2002, Tulsa’s Allan Green was a National Golden Gloves champion in the light heavyweight class.
Additional former National Golden Gloves champions of note: Danny Hodge in 1958, Muhammad Ali in 1960, Sugar Ray Leonard in 1974, Thomas Hearns in 1977, Mike Tyson in 1984, Roy Jones Jr. in 1987, Oscar De La Hoya in 1989, Floyd Mayweather in 1996 and Deontay Wilder in 2007.
