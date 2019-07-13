Tulsa’s Cox Business Center will host the Golden Gloves of America National Tournament of Champions in 2020 and 2021, the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves Franchise announced Saturday.
The national amateur boxing tournament will take place May 3-10, 2020 and May 1–9, 2021, and will be coordinated by the Engine Room Boxing Gym, in collaboration with the Tulsa Sports Commission and the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves Franchise.
Male and female amateur boxers ages 18-40 from across the United States representing 30 Golden Gloves franchises will compete in 10 weight classes in this USA Boxing sanctioned event. The tournament is expected to draw more than 500 athletes and coaches.
EngineRoom Boxing Gym owner/head coach Aaron Sloan said the event will give local fans a chance to experience live amateur boxing at its highest level.