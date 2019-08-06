The Tulsa National Little League baseball team saw its run come to an end Tuesday with a 5-2 loss to Texas West (Midland) in the Southwest Regional semifinals in Waco, Texas.
Texas West scored four runs in the top of the first inning and did not trail in the game. Tulsa National scored single runs in the second and fourth innings, but Texas West added another run in the top of the fifth and held on for the victory.
Texas West advances to play the team from River Ridge, Louisiana for the regional championship and a trip to the Little League World Series.