Eric Moore returns to the state of Oklahoma as assistant women’s golf coach at The University of Tulsa, it was announced Friday.
Moore, who is from Owasso, spent the past seven seasons as the head men’s golf coach at West Texas A&M. His teams set 12 school records in the 2017-18 season, had nine Academic All-Americans and made the school’s first appearance at the national championship in 2015.
Moore had a successful playing career at Northeastern State, where he received All-America honors as a junior and senior.