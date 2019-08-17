The Tulsa National Little League team went 1-2 during its stay at the Junior League Baseball World Series earlier this week in Taylor, Michigan.
Tulsa National, the Southwest Region champion, began play with a 9-5 win over the host team, Michigan District 5 on Aug. 11. A three-run fifth inning pushed Tulsa to a 7-3 advantage in the win.
On Monday, Tulsa National dropped a 6-2 decision to the West Region team from Fullerton, California. Tulsa National's run then came to an end on Tuesday with a 19-3 loss to the East Region representative, from Berlin, Maryland.
Fullerton, California is playing the team from Puerto Rico at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN2 for the championship.