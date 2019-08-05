The Tulsa National Little League baseball team defeated a team from New Mexico 10-0 Monday to stay alive in the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco, Texas.
Three pitchers combined on a five-inning no hitter, and Tulsa scored four runs in the first inning, added another in the second and closed it out with a five-run fifth inning, invoking the 10-run rule.
Tulsa National advances to Tuesday's semifinal, facing the loser of Monday's late game between Texas West and Louisiana. Tuesday's game will be broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m. The Texas West-Louisiana winner advances to Wednesday's regional final.