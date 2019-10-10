Storylines to watch Oilers expect to have more depth for 2019-20
Coming off their first division title since 1975-76, Tulsa Oilers coach Rob Murray feels this year’s team will have more depth than last year’s Mountain division champion.
“Overall we are shaping up really well on paper,” said Murray, who begins his third season as Oilers coach. “I think we are deeper as far as the talent pool goes. Time will tell where some of the guys fit in.
“We have to combine that with a good performance on the ice. This first weekend everyone plays and see how everything plays out.”
Core of last year’s team returns
Ten players from last year’s playoff team return. ECHL leading scorer Adam Pleskach, Steven Kaunisto, Charlie Sampair, Jared Thomas, Mike McKee, Ryan Tesink, Ian McNulty, Devin Williams, Evan Fitzpatrick and Eric Drapluk will be joined by eight affiliated players from NHL teams Anaheim, St. Louis and San Antonio and San Diego of the AHL. Murray has also signed five ECHL contracted players.
Seven-minute overtime period highlight list of rule changes
Several rule changes take affect this season.
Overtime: Overtime periods will be increased from 5 to 7 minutes in an effort to reduce the need for a shootout.
Video Review: It shall be the Referee’s sole discretion as to whether the use of the video review system shall be utilized for any apparent goal or non-goal that takes place during the course of the game.
Fighting Penalties: In regular league games, any player who incurs a total of 10 fighting major penalties shall be suspended automatically for the next league game of his team. For each subsequent fighting major penalty, the player shall be suspended automatically for the next league game of his team. The penalty increases to two games when a player reaches 14 fighting major penalties.
Players to watch Moynihan brothers add depth to Oilers lineup
Danny Moynihan played in 2017-18 for the Kalamazoo Wings and Utica Comets of the AHL and posted 41 points in 48 games with the Wings. Danny played for coach Rob Murray in Alaska in 2016-17.
Brother Connor Moynihan joins the Oilers after a rookie campaign with the Indy Fuel and the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.
“I had Danny his rookie year in Alaska,” Murray said “He was one of my best players — an offensive threat at all times, and he’s very good at winning draws. He’s a great addition to what we already have in place.
“Connor is a big, smooth-skating winger. He brings a different element to his game than his brother. He really uses his size to his advantage, and I’m really excited to get them both here to Tulsa.”
Rookie Jake Clifford will be a strong presence on defense
Clifford joins the Oilers for his first pro season after playing at Arizona State the past four seasons, tallying 17 points in 97 games for the Sun Devils. Clifford scored the winning overtime goal in Tulsa’s exhibition game with Wichita.
“Jake is a big, strong-skating defenseman,” Murray said. “He was a key piece at a new program that was in the building process when he arrived for their inaugural NCAA season. He was a big reason the team made the NCAA Tournament his senior season, which is a huge feat for a new program.”
Robby Jackson one of five assigned to Tulsa from San Antonio
Jackson is one of five players sent to Tulsa by AHL San Antonio. Jackson, who scored the first goal in the Oilers exhibition game victory at Wichita, signed with the Rampage at the end of 2018-19, scoring one goal in three games. Prior to turning pro the 5-9, 190-pound forward played at St. Cloud State University, tallying 121 points in 149 games for the Huskies. The Alameda, Calf., native played his junior hockey in the USHL earning USHL All-Rookie Team and USHL Rookie of the Year honors.
Tulsa Oilers Roster
ForwardsNO. PLAYER LAST TEAM
8 Charlie Sampair Tulsa (ECHL)
10 Dakota Joshua San Antonio (AHL)
11 Danny Moynihan Kalamazoo (ECHL)
13 Connor Moynihan Indy (ECHL)
16 J.J. Piccinich Newfoundland (ECHL)
18 Adam Pleskach Tulsa (ECHL)
19 Deven Sideroff San Diego (AHL)
22 Jared Thomas Tulsa (ECHL)
28 Ryan Tesink Tulsa (ECHL)
29 Ian McNulty Tulsa (ECHL)
91 Robby Jackson San Antonio (AHL)
DefensemenNO. PLAYER LAST TEAM
3 Cam Knight Fort Wayne (ECHL)
5 Steven Kaunisto Tulsa (ECHL)
20 Josh Wesley Hartford (AHL)
21 Jake Clifford Arizona State
24 Mike McKee Tulsa (ECHL)
25 Steven Ruggiero Lake Superior State
27 Miles Liberati South Carolina (ECHL)
72 Eric Drapluk Tulsa (ECHL)
GoaliesNO. PLAYER LAST TEAM
1 Olie Eriksson Ek San Diego/BIK Kariskoga
30 Evan Fitzpatrick Tulsa (ECHL)
35 Devin Williams Tulsa (ECHL)
2019-20 Oilers Schedule
All home games at BOK Center)
Oct. 11: Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 12: Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 13: Rapid City, 4:05 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 19: Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 20: Rapid City, 4:05 p.m.
Oct. 22: Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Wheeling, 8:05 p.m.
Oct. 26: at Kalamazoo, 8 p.m.
Oct. 30: Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 31: Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 3: Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 5: Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 9: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 15: Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 16: Allen 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 20: at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Nov. 22: at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Nov. 23: at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Nov. 27: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Nov. 30: at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 1: Allen, 4:05 p.m.
Dec. 6: Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 7: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 13: Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 14: Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 15: Wichita, 4:05 p.m.
Dec. 19: Utah, 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 20: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 21: at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 27: at Utah, 6:05 p.m.
Dec. 28: at Utah, 6:05 p.m.
Dec. 30: at Utah, 6:05 p.m.
Jan. 3: Idaho, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 4: Idaho, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 5: Idaho, 4:05 p.m.
Jan. 10: Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 11: Utah, 7:05 p,m.
Jan. 12: Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 15: at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Jan. 17: at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Jan. 24: Kalamazoo, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 25: Kalamazoo, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 26: Idaho, 4:05 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Jan. 31: at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 7: at indy, 8:35 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Fort Wayne, 8:35 p.m.
Feb. 11: Utah, 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 15: Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 16: Kansas City, 4:05 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 21: at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Feb. 23: Allen, 4:05 p.m.
Feb. 28: at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Feb. 29: at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
March 1: at Rapid City, 3:05 p.m.
March 3: Allen, 7:05 p.m.
March 7: at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
March 13: at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
March 14: Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
March 15: at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
March 22: Rapid City, 4:05 p.m.
March 28: at Allen, 4:05 p.m.
April 1: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
April 3: at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
April 4: Allen, 7:05 p.m.
April 5: at Allen, 4:05 p.m.