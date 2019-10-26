Summary: Justin Taylor’s goal at 6:29 of overtime Saturday night lifted the Kalamazoo K-Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tulsa Oilers in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Notes: Tulsa led 1-0 after one period on a goal by Danny Moynihan and extended its lead on a score by Brent Gates at 9:32 of the second period. ... The K-Wings pulled even with two goals over the next seven minutes, but the Oilers regained the lead on Moynihan’s second goal of the night at 17:16 of the second. The Oilers did not score again. ... Kalamazoo evened it on Dylan Sadowy’s goal with five minutes left in regulation, then got the winner in overtime.
Records: Tulsa is 2-6-1-0, 4 points, tied for fifth place in ECHL Mountain Division. Kalamazoo is 3-1-0-0, 6 points, tied for first in Central.
K-Wings 4, Oilers 3 (OT)
Tulsa 1 2 2 0 — 3
Kalamazoo 0 2 1 1 — 4
First period: 1. Tulsa, Monynihan 2 (Liberati, Sideroff), 5:40. Penalties: Kalamazoo, Thow (holding), 0:43; Kalamazoo, VanVoorhis (hooking), 12:06; Tulsa, Gates (hooking), 19:03.
Second period: 2. Tulsa, Gates 2 (Piccinich), 9:32; 3. Kalamazoo, Sorenson 3 (Sandler), 11:47; 4. Kalamazoo, Leier 1 (Taylor, Veilleux), 16:27; 5. Tulsa, Moynihan 3 (Drapluk, Joshua), 17:16. Penalties: Kalamazoo, Leier (tripping), 10:30.
Third period: 6. Kalamazoo, Sadowy 5 (unassisted), 15:03. Penalties: Kalamazoo, Taylor (slashing), 2:10; Tulsa, Ruggiero (hooking), 8:05.
Overtime: 7. Kalamazoo, Taylor 3 (Blaney), 6:29.
Power plays: Tulsa 0-for-4, Kalamazoo 0-for-2
Shots: Tulsa 15-13-11-6—45, Kalamazoo 6-13-11-6—36
Saves: Tulsa, Williams, 32; Kalamazoo, Kielly 42.
Referee: Krasnichuk. A: 3,884.