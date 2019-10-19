University of Tulsa seniors Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner advanced to the quarterfinals of the doubles main draw on Saturday at the ITA Central Regional Championships in Norman.
The top-ranked tandem began with an 8-3 decision over Paulina Engback and Mei Ishimura of Central Arkansas. They then faced Missouri State's Alye Darter and Ellie Berger, who had defeated Tulsa's Megan Hopton and Laia Conde Monfort, 8-6. Okalova and Ploner scored an 8-1 victory.
Okalova and Ploner will play eighth-seeded Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Dariya Detkovskaya from Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Oklahoma's Martina Capurro and Camila Romero and Oleksandra Korashvili and Jasmine Asghar and Oklahoma State's Catherine Gulihur and Alana Wolfbergwon their doubles matches as well.