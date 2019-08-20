JW Craft was the only one who knew the real reason behind the family trip.
About a year ago, JW invited his brothers, Kyle and Ryan, to join him on a vacation. His goal was to convince his siblings in pursuing ownership of Tulsa Roughnecks FC. Wherever the trip was to and whatever he said worked, because Tuesday, the brothers announced during a press conference at Gathering Place that they are the new owners of Tulsa Roughnecks FC. The sale was completed July 31. The Tulsa Drillers had been the soccer club’s majority owners.
A year later, JW deemed that family trip “opportunistic.”
“I had pretty much made up my mind (before the trip) that it was something that I wanted to do,” JW said. “I kind of lured Ryan and Kyle in and tried to give them the hard sales pitch. Luckily, we’re here now and they both agreed to go do it.”
The Craft family is known around Tulsa for its business endeavors, but never in the sports world. However, JW did play basketball at Yale, while Ryan played on a national championship Notre Dame soccer team, which ignited the family’s love for the sport.
“You think about it, what is it that can draw people together in community, regardless of who they vote for for president, or what country they’re from, or what their parents do for a living, what school they go to?” Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said. “It’s athletics. I’ve seen what the Tulsa Roughnecks can mean to this community in drawing people together.
“It’s especially exciting to see the potential and capability that this team has for this community. And to know that we have a new leadership group — led by JW and Ryan Craft — all of us who are from Tulsa know everything that the Craft family does in Tulsa, they do world class.”
JW and Ryan didn’t comment about future plans for Tulsa Roughnecks FC, but said short-term plans could start immediately, as the Roughnecks are in midseason. Their goal is to improve the gameday experience for fans and make the atmosphere feel more like a professional event, as well as have the club reach out and become more involved with the community.
In a press release, the new ownership group says it would continue playing at ONEOK Field, while looking at, “our long-term soccer-specific stadium strategy.”
“The possibilities for this club are really infinite,” JW said. “We are at the very beginning stages of this. We’ve had kind of a transition year, where there’s been a few years of stagnation. It really is gonna take a little bit of time to rebuild. It’s gonna take some time to listen in. How do we set those priorities, and how do we best achieve where that fan experience where we’re all looking up, where we have five, six, seven, 10,000 people in the stadium cheering us on?”
The Roughnecks have a record of 4-13-7 this season, but are 0-11-6 since its last victory, on April 24. The Roughnecks’ next match is Aug. 28 vs. Las Vegas Lights at ONEOK Field.