Officers didn’t actually run in the race, but the Tulsa Police Department played a major role in the Tulsa Run’s operation.
Saturday's races capped off about a month of planning, in which Sergeant Chris Witt, TPD’s special events coordinator, and assistant Ron Neal, worked with race officials on setting all the details of the day.
The TPD remained in the background but their presence helped secure the event.
“We probably have over 100 officers out here working along the course, in many positions,” Neal said. “(The officers are) for start and finish line, the motorcycle officers leading the course and officers located along the course, shutting down streets.
“Our biggest concern is making sure we have the course closed for the safety of the runners, making sure we have vehicles off the course, to advise them of how they can get around the course and where to go.”
The “albatross” of a streak continues
It’s an amazing accomplishment, but for Mike O’Rourke, it can also be a burden. The Tulsan completed the 15K race on Saturday in 1:28:45, marking the 42nd year in a row he competed in, and finished, the Tulsa Run – every year it's been held.
“It’s crazy, right?” said O’Rourke, 70, at the finish line. “This streak’s kind of like an albatross, keeping it going, but as long as I stay healthy… My wife and daughters run, so it’s fun for our whole family. I’m just glad I can still do it.”
O’Rourke reflected on how much the event has evolved since he ran the first one back in 1978.
“The first year, it was all on Riverside, on the chat, which is not paved, just dirt, and it was just an out-and-back course, and really, nobody knew what they were doing, it was poorly marked – it was great,” he recalled. “Over the years, it’s just grown and grown, and now it’s just an event. It brings all the community together, so it’s cool.”
O’Rourke acknowledged that there have been several times over the years when he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to keep the streak going.
“Yeah, like I had a hamstring injury or something, so I just jogged through it, just to keep it going,” he said. “I can’t obviously run as far or as hard, but I still keep running, stay fit. As long as I’m healthy, I’ll do it.”
Ladies over 60 still running strong
Among the 6,000-plus runners to participate were a group of over-60 women locked in an intense competition as part of the U.S. Track and Field Championships.
A group of three women from the Atlanta Track Club were battling the Red Lizard team from Oregon for the top 60-plus squad in America, and the Tulsa Run counts toward the championship. The best average time for the team over a series of five races wins a cash prize, and Patrice Combs, 62, and Mimi Silva, 60, were anxiously awaiting their third team member to finish to see if they came out ahead.
“We’re running on a Grand Prix circuit, U.S. Track and Field sends us to certain races, we accumulate points, so this was our last race of the year, and we’re racing for first place,” Combs said. “It’s head-to-head. It was a tough course, really tough, so we’re just happy to be done.”
Both women say they still enjoy running.
“I’m winning and doing well and it’s been fun,” said Combs, who completed the 15K race in 1:08:07, best among 60-plus females. “I have a small window of time to do well, so I’m just going for it. It’s not going to last forever, so I’m just running the best I can right now.”
