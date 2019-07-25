University of Tulsa junior receiver/kick returner Keylon Stokes was one of 44 named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, it was announced Thursday. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football.
Stokes caught a team-high 41 passes for a team-high 575 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 15 times for 104 yards, a 6.9 average, and two TDs in 2018. He also had 13 kick-off returns for 305 yards and a 23.5 average.
In 2018, Stokes had a career-best 226 all-purpose yards with 144 kickoff return yards, 56 receiving yards and 26 rushing yards at Navy.