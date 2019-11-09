Tulsa angler Andrew Upshaw wrapped up his Fishing League Worldwide season with a second win of the season at the finale of the FLW Costa Series Championship on Lake Cumberland at Burnside, Kentucky on Nov. 2.
The win secured for him the title of 2019 FLW Series Champion and a check for $50,000, plus a $2,500 Mercury Marine bonus.
The 2019 FLW Series featured thousands of anglers from across the globe competing in 15 events across three divisions.
It was the second win of the season and the fifth in his eight years fishing as an FLW Tour pro. The 32-year-old angler who first hit the pro-fishing radar scopes as a college angler back in 2009 landed a series of big bags to run wire-to-wire for a win April 14 on Tennessee’s Cherokee Lake. That win brought him a check for $100,000.
Upshaw has learned to love the smallmouth bass of Tennessee and Kentucky.
“This lake is absolutely full of smallmouth and I’ve always said that if you’re not catching them consistently, then you’re not doing the right thing,” Upshaw told FLW writers. “So, during practice, I’d just run around and find areas where I was consistently finding a bunch of bites. I had about 15 spots – some of them didn’t ever fire like they did in practice, but some did better.”
Upshaw mentioned four baits as catching most of his fish. He caught a couple of bass each on a buzzbait, a football-head jig and a Ned rig — a Strike King Ned Ocho worm om green-pumpkin with a 1/8-ounce Gene Larew Ned Rig Pighead. He said the majority of his keepers came on a 3/8- and 1/2-ounce Strike King Bitsy Flip Jig with a Strike King Baby Rage Craw, also in green-pumpkin.
“I love catching fish, and I absolutely love these Kentucky and Tennessee smallmouth,” Upshaw went on to say. “They are the best, and they’ve made me a lot of money this year. I’ve been to Lake Cumberland a couple of times on Tour and fell in love with it. I couldn’t be happier to win again, on this lake.”