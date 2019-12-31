The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout begins a four-day run inside the River Spirit Expo Center on Wednesday, and it is expected to be one for the record books.
As of Monday, 1,231 entries had been received from 325 municipalities across 35 states, and by Wednesday that number is expected to top the record of 1,251 set in 2016.
The record entries for the 35th edition of the Shootout, with just seven classes of cars in competition, has co-promoter and founder Emmett Hahn smiling.
“It just makes you feel proud when it grows every year,” Hahn said about the number of entries. “It is like the Chili Bowl: It is the granddaddy of them all. Everybody wants to see how they fare with the rest of the country.”
Looking back, Hahn remembers previous high car counts, but that was with twice the number of classes.
“I would have never thought it,” Hahn said, thinking back to the early years. “Years ago, we had 15 classes of go-karts and had lots of vehicles back then. But it was hard to have two different kinds of race tracks (surfaces). I was a little nervous when we dropped them, wondering what that would do. But the count came up that very first year and it has grown ever since.”
With a record car count comes the issue of parking in the 10-acre Expo building. It takes two days to unload the big rigs and race cars. Once in the building, they can’t leave until the event ends Saturday night. Each race team is allotted a 9x10 parking spot per race car, which has been pre-marked with tape. It takes a whole day just to tape the parking spots.
“Used to be, the Shootout was our major parking problem, but now it has gotten to where the Chili Bowl is more of a problem than the Shootout,” Hahn said.
“We have about 1,060 spots laid out there right now. A lot of these guys run two and three classes, so realistically we probably have between 550 and 600 cars. That lets us get them all in here, but it is still wall-to-wall cars.”
Once racing begins Wednesday it will continue daily through the Saturday night finals.
“It will be a lot of racing,” Hahn said. “One class has 297 cars. We are going to start at 9 every morning and probably go to 10 or 11 at night.”
Fans will be sitting in new front-stretch grandstands this year, thanks to Tulsa County, which purchased new bleachers with Vision2025 tax surplus funds.
“It looks nice,” Hahn said about the seating. “They will be great. We have had some issues, but when the fans get in here they are going to love it.”
Tulsa Public Schools Athletic Director Gil Cloud recently announced that Hahn will be among those inducted into the TPS Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 30.
“That is quite an honor for an old Westside boy,” said Hahn, who attended Webster High School and played football and was on the swim team.
“When they inducted me into the Webster High School Hall of Fame three or four years ago, that meant a lot to me. For them to recognize us on the athletic side, that is quite an honor.”