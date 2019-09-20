The University of Tulsa volleyball team defeated Samford 3-1 (27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16) to start the WKU Volleyball Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Tulsa had its best offensive performance of the season, finishing with a .353 attacking clip, 61 kills, 14 errors and 133 total attacks. Tulsa hit above .300 in each set, including a .406 attacking percentage in the second set.
TU's Dilara Gedikoglu finished with a team-high 16 kills, including seven in the fourth set. Maggie Hembree added 11 on 15 total attacks, and Callie Cook ended with 10 kills and five block assists.