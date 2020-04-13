Tulsa Tough Day 3

Racers round the turn from Galveston Avenue onto Riverside Drive in the Men's Pro River Parks Criterium during the Tulsa Tough Races in Tulsa on Sunday, June 9, 2019. MEGAN ROSS/Tulsa World

Cancellation seemed to be the only option for this year’s Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.

Tulsa Tough announced in a press release Monday that this year’s race, which was scheduled for June 12-14, was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions. The release said organizers considered other options, including postponement, but cancellation was “the responsible choice.”

Tulsa Tough is a unique three-day cycling festival that takes place throughout downtown Tulsa and on the banks of the Arkansas River.

“As the world is in the process of healing from the devastating blow of COVID-19, we believe that hitting the pause button on Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is the only responsible choice,” executive director Malcolm McCollam said. “We will be working hard to make sure the 15th Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is worth the wait and hope to see everyone back in 2021.”

Next year’s Tulsa Tough is scheduled for June 11-13, 2021. All registrations from this year’s race for crits and fondos will be deferred to next year’s race. However, participants from this year can also request a refund.

