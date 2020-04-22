The Tulsa women’s soccer team announced the addition of two players to its 2020 roster Thursday — graduate transfer Emma Malsy and incoming freshman Ramona Naghi.
Malsy, a 5-11 goalkeeper from Westminster, Calif., was a two-year letterwinner at Kansas State (2018-19) and also received a letter from Arizona State in 2016. She has 11 shutouts in 34 career games, 33 of those starts.
A 5-7 defender from Monte Grimano Terme, Italy, Naghi played club soccer for the San Marino Academy and Istituto di Istruzione Superiore Montefeltro for seven years. She also participated in the U19 women’s regional championship for four years.