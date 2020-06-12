Television/Radio

;TV;Radio

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.;NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400;FOX23

GOLF

Noon;PGA Charles Schwab Challenge;GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA Charles Schwab Challenge;CBS

SOCCER

8:20 a.m.;Augsburg at Mainz;FS1

10:50 a.m.;Leverkusen at Schalke;FS2

Tags