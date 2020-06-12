Television/Radio
;TV;Radio
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.;NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400;FOX23
GOLF
Noon;PGA Charles Schwab Challenge;GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA Charles Schwab Challenge;CBS
SOCCER
8:20 a.m.;Augsburg at Mainz;FS1
10:50 a.m.;Leverkusen at Schalke;FS2
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Television/Radio
;TV;Radio
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.;NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400;FOX23
GOLF
Noon;PGA Charles Schwab Challenge;GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA Charles Schwab Challenge;CBS
SOCCER
8:20 a.m.;Augsburg at Mainz;FS1
10:50 a.m.;Leverkusen at Schalke;FS2
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Brush Hogging & Tractor Work, No property too large or small! Insured. Call, 918-260-0355.
918-806-2157 - On Facebook, 30yrs exp. Free Est. Int/Ext., Decks, fencing, carports, patio covers, wood rot, replacement & painting.
PORTILLO WELDING Fabrication, Fences, Hand Rails, Plates, Embeds. Free Estimates. 918-645-5009 JCPortillo983@gmail.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.