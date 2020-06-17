Television

TV

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Fri.) KT Wiz vs. SK Wyverns ESPN

BOXING

7 p.m. Top Rank ESPN

GOLF

Noon PGA The Heritage GOLF

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m. Royal Ascot NBCSN

RUGBY

5 a.m. (Fri.) Storm vs. Panthers FS1

