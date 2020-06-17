Television
TV
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Fri.) KT Wiz vs. SK Wyverns ESPN
BOXING
7 p.m. Top Rank ESPN
GOLF
Noon PGA The Heritage GOLF
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m. Royal Ascot NBCSN
RUGBY
5 a.m. (Fri.) Storm vs. Panthers FS1
