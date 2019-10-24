Television/Radio
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m. F1: Mexican Grand Prix practice ESPNU
1:55 p.m. F1: Mexican Grand Prix practice ESPNU
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m. Game 3: Houston at Washington Fox23
NBA
7 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans FSP/ESPN
7 p.m. Washington at Oklahoma City FSOK
9:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers ESPN
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. Owasso at Mustang Cox3 KYFM-100.1
7 p.m. Vinita at Berryhill KITO-96.1/101.1
7 p.m. Yukon at Broken Arrow KYAL-97.1
7 p.m. Shawnee at Sapulpa KYAL-1550/99.9
7 p.m. Jenks at Norman KRXO-107.9
7 p.m. Sand Springs at Bixby KTBZ-1430
7 p.m. Norman North at Union KRMG-102.3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m. Columbia at Dartmouth ESPNU
8 p.m. USC at Colorado ESPN2
GOLF
9:30 a.m. EPGA: Portugal Masters GOLF
9:30 p.m. PGA: Zozo Championship GOLF
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m. Horse racing FS2
RUGBY
3 a.m. England vs. New Zealand NBCSN
SOCCER
1:20 p.m. DFL: Köln at Mainz FS2
1:55 p.m. EPL: Leicester City at Southampton NBCSN
5 p.m. NCAA: Louisville at North Carolina ACCN
9 p.m. MFL: Veracruz at Tijuana FS2
TENNIS
6 a.m. Swiss Indoors Basel TENNIS
12:30 a.m. WTA: Elite Trophy TENNIS
WRESTLING
7 p.m. Friday Night Smackdown FS1
9 p.m. WWE Backstage FS1