NBA
6 p.m. Toronto at Indiana NBA
9 p.m. New Orleans at Portland NBA
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m. Diamond Head Classic ESPNU
6 p.m. Diamond Head Classic ESPN2
6 p.m. Georgia Southern at Georgia SECNET
10 p.m. Diamond Head Classic ESPN2
12:30 a.m. (Tue.) Diamond Head Classic ESPNU
NFL
7 p.m. Green Bay at Minnesota ESPN KYAL-97.1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m. Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall ESPN
NHL
6 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia NBCSN
TALK SHOW
6 p.m. Oklahoma Sports Scene COX3