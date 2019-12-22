Television/Radio

NBA

6 p.m. Toronto at Indiana NBA

9 p.m. New Orleans at Portland NBA

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m. Diamond Head Classic ESPNU

6 p.m. Diamond Head Classic ESPN2

6 p.m. Georgia Southern at Georgia SECNET

10 p.m. Diamond Head Classic ESPN2

12:30 a.m. (Tue.) Diamond Head Classic ESPNU

NFL

7 p.m. Green Bay at Minnesota ESPN KYAL-97.1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m. Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall ESPN

NHL

6 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia NBCSN

TALK SHOW

6 p.m. Oklahoma Sports Scene COX3

