Television/Radio

TV Radio

NBA

6:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Cleveland FSOK KYAL-97.1

7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Dallas FSP

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m. Indiana at Maryland Fox23

11 a.m. N.C. State at Clemson ACC

11 a.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2 KFAQ-1170

11 a.m. Wake Forest at Pittsburgh FSOK

11 a.m. LSU at Tennessee ESPNU

11 a.m. Creighton at Butler FS1

Noon Georgia at Memphis CBS

1 p.m. Villanova at Marquette Fox23

1 p.m. Florida State at Louisville ESPN2

1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia FSNOK

1 p.m. Long Island at Mt. St. Mary’s CBSSN

1 p.m. UConn at South Florida ESPNU

1 p.m. Iowa at Penn State B10

1 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC

3 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse ESPN2

3 p.m. Cincinnati at Tulane CBSSN

3 p.m. Ole Miss at Wichita State ESPNU

3 p.m. Providence at DePaul FS1

3:30 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SEC

4 p.m. Oregon at Utah PAC12

5 p.m. Georgia Tech at North Carolina ACC

5 p.m. Alabama at Florida ESPN2

5 p.m. Boise State at Nevada CBSSN

5 p.m. Iowa State at TCU ESPNU

6 p.m. UCLA at Washington State PAC12

6 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC

7 p.m. Duke at Miami ESPN

7 p.m. Texas at Baylor ESPN2

7 p.m. Bradley at North. Iowa ESPNU

8 p.m. SMU at Vanderbilt SEC

8:30 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona PAC12

9 p.m. Pepperdine at Gonzaga ESPN2

9 p.m. San Diego State at Utah State CBSSN

9 p.m. Air Force at UNLV ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m. VCU at Rhode Island CBSSN

3 p.m. Penn State at Wisconsin B10

4 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma FSOK

5 p.m. Minnesota at Nebraska B10

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon All-American Game NBC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWLS

10:30 a.m. Armed Forces: So. Miss vs. Tulane ESPN

NFL PLAYOFFS

3:30 p.m. Buffalo at Houston ABC/ESPN KYAL-1550/99.9

7 p.m. Tennessee at New England CBS KYAL-1550/99.9

GOLF

3 p.m. PGA: Tournament of Champions NBC

5 p.m. PGA: Tournament of Champions GOLF

JUNIOR HOCKEY

8 a.m. World Junior Championship semifinal NHL

Noon World Junior Championship semifinal NHL

NHL

3 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas NHL

6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal NHL

MOTORCYCLE RACING

9 p.m. Supercross NBCSN

RUGBY

7 a.m. Pro14 Glasgow vs. Benetton ESPNN

9 a.m. RFU Bath vs. Gloucester NBCSN

TENNIS

5 p.m. ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open TENNIS

Tags