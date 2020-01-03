Television/Radio
TV Radio
NBA
6:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Cleveland FSOK KYAL-97.1
7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Dallas FSP
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m. Indiana at Maryland Fox23
11 a.m. N.C. State at Clemson ACC
11 a.m. Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2 KFAQ-1170
11 a.m. Wake Forest at Pittsburgh FSOK
11 a.m. LSU at Tennessee ESPNU
11 a.m. Creighton at Butler FS1
Noon Georgia at Memphis CBS
1 p.m. Villanova at Marquette Fox23
1 p.m. Florida State at Louisville ESPN2
1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Virginia FSNOK
1 p.m. Long Island at Mt. St. Mary’s CBSSN
1 p.m. UConn at South Florida ESPNU
1 p.m. Iowa at Penn State B10
1 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC
3 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse ESPN2
3 p.m. Cincinnati at Tulane CBSSN
3 p.m. Ole Miss at Wichita State ESPNU
3 p.m. Providence at DePaul FS1
3:30 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SEC
4 p.m. Oregon at Utah PAC12
5 p.m. Georgia Tech at North Carolina ACC
5 p.m. Alabama at Florida ESPN2
5 p.m. Boise State at Nevada CBSSN
5 p.m. Iowa State at TCU ESPNU
6 p.m. UCLA at Washington State PAC12
6 p.m. Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC
7 p.m. Duke at Miami ESPN
7 p.m. Texas at Baylor ESPN2
7 p.m. Bradley at North. Iowa ESPNU
8 p.m. SMU at Vanderbilt SEC
8:30 p.m. Arizona State at Arizona PAC12
9 p.m. Pepperdine at Gonzaga ESPN2
9 p.m. San Diego State at Utah State CBSSN
9 p.m. Air Force at UNLV ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m. VCU at Rhode Island CBSSN
3 p.m. Penn State at Wisconsin B10
4 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma FSOK
5 p.m. Minnesota at Nebraska B10
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon All-American Game NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWLS
10:30 a.m. Armed Forces: So. Miss vs. Tulane ESPN
NFL PLAYOFFS
3:30 p.m. Buffalo at Houston ABC/ESPN KYAL-1550/99.9
7 p.m. Tennessee at New England CBS KYAL-1550/99.9
GOLF
3 p.m. PGA: Tournament of Champions NBC
5 p.m. PGA: Tournament of Champions GOLF
JUNIOR HOCKEY
8 a.m. World Junior Championship semifinal NHL
Noon World Junior Championship semifinal NHL
NHL
3 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas NHL
6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal NHL
MOTORCYCLE RACING
9 p.m. Supercross NBCSN
RUGBY
7 a.m. Pro14 Glasgow vs. Benetton ESPNN
9 a.m. RFU Bath vs. Gloucester NBCSN
TENNIS
5 p.m. ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open TENNIS