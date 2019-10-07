Television/Radio

TV Radio

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

5:30 p.m. Derrick Gragg show KTBZ-1430

6:30 p.m. Philip Montgomery show COX3

MLB PLAYOFFS

3 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay FS1

7 p.m. Yankees at Minnesota (*if necessary) FS1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. Broken Arrow coaches show KYAL-97.1

7 p.m. Muskogee coaches show KYAL-97.1

GYMNASTICS

7:30 a.m. Women’s Team World Artistic NBCSN

NHL

6 p.m. Dallas at Washington FSOK

7 p.m. San Jose at Nashville NBCSN

NCAA SOCCER

6 p.m. High Points vs. Wake Forest ACC

TENNIS

10 p.m. Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open TENNIS

