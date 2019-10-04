The Oklahoma softball team had two run-rule victories Friday, shutting out Trinity Valley (Athens, Texas) Community College 18-0 and Seward County 13-0 in Norman.
Shannon Saile and Brooke Vestal combined to strike out 11 against Trinity Valley, surrendering no runs on two hits.
OU opened the scoring with six runs in the first, highlighted by a bases-clearing triple from junior transfer Taylon Snow.
In the second game, Macy McAdoo, Olivia Rains and Alanna Thiede struck out six and gave up one hit.
The Sooners scored all 13 of their runs in the second inning, including a three-run double by Mackenzie Donihoo.