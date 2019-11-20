University of Tulsa volleyball senior Taylor Horsfall and freshman Dilara Gedikoglu were named to the American Athletic Conference First Team on Wednesday. Horsfall was named Libero of the Year, and Gedikoglu was Freshman of the Year.
Horsfall is a three-time all-conference recipient. The defensive specialist/libero has received first team honors twice and second team once. This is the second time she has been named Libero of the Year
Gedikoglu is the second Tulsa volleyball player to win Freshman of the Year and be named to the conference's first team.