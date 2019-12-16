While he’ll be 2,000 miles away — in Seattle with Seahawks teammates, preparing for an NFL game the next day — Tyler Lockett is making the Christmas season better for 12 Tulsa families.
Having collaborated with several local churches, Lockett’s Light It Up Foundation identified families in need of Christmas assistance.
On Saturday, at a community center in the Gilcrease Hills neighborhood, volunteer students from various Tulsa schools will serve a catered meal to those families. The families have a total of 40 children, each of whom will be given Christmas gifts. Each family will be given a Visa gift card.
Assisting with the hosting of the event are members of the Oklahoma Ballerz, a girls’ basketball team that Lockett has sponsored for four years.
A 27-year-old Tulsa native, Lockett is the Light It Up president and founder. His grandfather, John Lockett, is the foundation’s executive director and the master of ceremonies during the Saturday event. Tyler Lockett’s grandmother, Beatrice Lockett, has wrapped more than 70 of the gifts that will be presented to kids Saturday.
Explaining his grandson’s commitment to foundation work and generosity, John Lockett said, “Tyler always had a plan on how he wanted to live his life, and he’s very religious and humble.
“The Tyler you see now will never change. You’ll never see a different Tyler.”
Tyler Lockett’s foundation also is active in Seattle, providing money and volunteer work for community food banks. Light It Up also provides assistance to agencies that provide services to the homeless.
At 11-3, Lockett and the Seahawks are tied with San Francisco at the top of the NFC West standings. With a 30-24 victory at Carolina on Sunday, the Seahawks have prevailed in 17 of their last 21 regular-season games.
Seattle closes the regular season with a pair of home games against division opponents — Arizona on Sunday and San Francisco on Dec. 29. Lockett has 75 receptions and seven touchdown catches this season.
A former Booker T. Washington and Kansas State star (and a 2015 third-round draft choice of the Seahawks), he is 6 yards shy of reaching the 1,000 mark for the first time in his five NFL seasons.