Central Oklahoma claimed the MIAA women's soccer tournament title on Sunday in Warrensburg, Missouri, defeating Northeastern State in a shootout.
The teams played to a 1-1 draw through 110 minutes of action before the Bronchos prevailed 3-1 in the shootout. UCO claims its second straight MIAA tournament title and an automatic berth into the NCAA-II tournament. NSU must wait until Monday to find out if the RiverHawks (14-4-3) will receive an at-large bid.
Mariah Nicolet scored in the 72nd minute to put NSU up 1-0. The Bronchos found the equalizer in the 85th minute on a goal from Kelsey Gordon. Paulina Chavez had NSU's lone goal in the shootout.