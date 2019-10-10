Former Owasso pitcher Brian Flynn was named Thursday to USA Baseball's team that will compete next month in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier 12 tournament that is an Olympic qualifier.
Flynn, 29, is a lefty who has appeared in 102 major league games since 2013. In 2019, he was 2-2 with a 5.22 ERA for the Kansas City Royals and 4-4 with a 4.78 ERA at Triple-A Omaha in 11 games for each team.
Team USA will open in Group A on Nov. 2-4 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Other teams in the group are from the Dominican Republic, Mexico and the Netherlands. The top two teams will advance to the Super Round on Nov. 11-16 in Tokyo.
The top finisher from the Americas in this tournament advances to the six-team Olympic Tournament in Tokyo next year. Japan and Israel have already qualified. The final two berths will be decided in March.
Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is scheduled to be Team USA's manager. Players selected for the roster are not on a major league 40-man roster.