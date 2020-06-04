FC Tulsa logo

After no soccer for 84 days because of the COVID-19 crisis, the United Soccer League announced Thursday its Board of Governors voted that teams, including FC Tulsa, can return to action this year, with July 11 set as the provisional start date. 

In a statement, the USL said other details, such as league format, number of matches, broadcasts and an end date, will be announced at a later date.

FC Tulsa does not know yet when the club will play its first match. The original schedule has FC Tulsa hosting San Diego Loyal on July 11 at ONEOK Field, but it's still unclear how much of the original schedules will stay intact. 

“We are incredibly excited about a definitive return to play in 2020,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said. “Speaking for us at FC Tulsa, we were determined to find a route that would allow us to play this season. We’re back.”

The USL emphasized in its statement that return to play will be conducted in alignment with local and state health and safety guidelines. The league will also remain in conversation with its players about player health and safety.

The season was suspended March 12, only five days after FC Tulsa started its campaign with a 1-1 tie against Sacramento Republic FC on the road. The league allowed teams to start small group training May 11.

