The way the rest of FC Tulsa’s season will be played has been decided.

The United Soccer League announced Wednesday its new format to return to play after the league was put on hold March 12 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

As previously announced, the season will still start July 11, lasting 13 weeks and ending the first weekend in October. Each team will play 16 matches, but since FC Tulsa already tied with Sacramento Republic FC 1-1 before the season was suspended, the club will play 15 matches as part of the new format. FC Tulsa’s point from a road draw will be counted in the current standings.

Each club is scheduled to get an even eight home matches and eight road matches, however, some clubs could host less because of local restrictions from COVID-19. FC Tulsa will most likely have one more home match than away since the club’s first match was on the road.

The league will be divided into eight regionalized groups to limit travel. Five of the eight groups will include four teams, while three groups will consist of five teams to include the 35 clubs. The groups will be announced at a later date.

FC Tulsa will play 12 matches against clubs in its group and three against teams outside its group. If FC Tulsa is placed in a four-team group, it will play the other three clubs four times apiece. If it is in a five-team group, it will play each group opponent three times apiece.

Following a shortened season, the playoffs will be a 16-team regionalized single elimination tournament. The top two teams in points from each group will qualify for the playoffs. Home field advantage will be determined by record.

The Tulsa Drillers, which FC Tulsa shares ONEOK Field with, is scheduled to play most of its season in July, starting with a home game Tuesday. The season is scheduled to end Aug. 2, but the Drillers’ last scheduled home game is July 26. As for July 11, when the USL plans to restart, the Drillers will be on the road that weekend.

