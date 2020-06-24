The way the rest of FC Tulsa’s season will be played has been decided.
The United Soccer League announced Wednesday its new format to return to play after the league was put on hold March 12 because of the COVID-19 crisis.
As previously announced, the season will still start July 11, lasting 13 weeks and ending the first weekend in October. Each team will play 16 matches, but since FC Tulsa already tied with Sacramento Republic FC 1-1 before the season was suspended, the club will play 15 matches as part of the new format. FC Tulsa’s point from a road draw will be counted in the current standings.
Each club is scheduled to get an even eight home matches and eight road matches, however, some clubs could host less because of local restrictions from COVID-19. FC Tulsa will most likely have one more home match than away since the club’s first match was on the road.
The league will be divided into eight regionalized groups to limit travel. Five of the eight groups will include four teams, while three groups will consist of five teams to include the 35 clubs. The groups will be announced at a later date.
FC Tulsa will play 12 matches against clubs in its group and three against teams outside its group. If FC Tulsa is placed in a four-team group, it will play the other three clubs four times apiece. If it is in a five-team group, it will play each group opponent three times apiece.
Following a shortened season, the playoffs will be a 16-team regionalized single elimination tournament. The top two teams in points from each group will qualify for the playoffs. Home field advantage will be determined by record.
The Tulsa Drillers, which FC Tulsa shares ONEOK Field with, is scheduled to play most of its season in July, starting with a home game Tuesday. The season is scheduled to end Aug. 2, but the Drillers’ last scheduled home game is July 26. As for July 11, when the USL plans to restart, the Drillers will be on the road that weekend.
Meet the nominees: 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Quarterback nominee: Rovaughn Banks, Union
Quarterback nominee: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Quarterback nominee: Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Quarterback nominee: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Quarterback nominee: Stephen Kittleman, Jenks
Quarterback nominee: KT Owens, Central
Quarterback nominee: Landen Prows, Inola
Quarterback nominee: Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Quarterback nominee: Gentry Williams, Booker T Washington
Quarterback nominee: Mason Williams, Bixby
Running back nominee: Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Running back nominee: Asher Brewer, Cleveland
Running back nominee: CJ Brown, Beggs
Running back nominee: Chase Burke, Berryhill
Running back nominee: AJ Green, Union
Running back nominee: Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Running back nominee: Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Running back nominee: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Running back nominee: Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Running back nominee: Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Wide receiver nominee: Cole Adams, Owasso
Wide receiver nominee: Steven Brown, Stillwater
Wide receiver nominee: Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Wide receiver nominee: Kelan Carney, Owasso
Wide receiver nominee: Dawson James, Berryhill
Wide receiver nominee: Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Wide receiver nominee: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Wide receiver nominee: Chase Nanni, Wagoner
Wide receiver nominee: Dalton Norman, Inola
Wide receiver nominee: Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
OL nominee: Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
OL nominee: Dillon Gilbert, Owasso
OL nominee: Hudson Moseby, Owasso
OL nominee: Logan Nobles, Jenks
OL nominee: Iman Oates, Edison
OL nominee: Lance Petermann, Stillwater
OL nominee: Alex Slaughter, Union
OL nominee: Caleb Townsend, Bixby
OL nominee: Kainan Wade, Cleveland
OL nominee: Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
DL nominee: Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
DL nominee: Justin Hines, Coweta
DL nominee: Michael Jamerson, Owasso
DL nominee: Holden Martinson, Edison
DL nominee: Chris McClellan, Edison
DL nominee: Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
DL nominee: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
DL nominee: Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
DL nominee: Evan Raines, Verdigris
DL nominee: Isaac Smith, Wagoner
Linebacker nominee: Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Linebacker nominee: Brenden Dye, Owasso
Linebacker nominee: Trey Gause, Wagoner
Linebacker nominee: Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Linebacker nominee: Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian
Linebacker nominee: Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Linebacker nominee: Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Linebacker nominee: Tyson Ward, Jenks
Linebacker nominee: Nick Wedel, Bixby
Linebacker nominee: Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Defensive back nominee: Eli Benham, Sperry
Defensive back nominee: Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Defensive back nominee: Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Defensive back nominee: Gage Laney, Owasso
Defensive back nominee: Grant Lohr, Jenks
Defensive back nominee: Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Defensive back nominee: Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Defensive back nominee: Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Defensive back nominee: Ty Williams, Muskogee
Defensive back nominee: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian