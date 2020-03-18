The United Soccer League announced Wednesday, following approval from the USL Championship’s Board of Governors, that the previously announced 30-day temporary suspension of play will be extended to align with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on restricting public gatherings of 50 or more people through Sunday, May 10.
FC Tulsa followed up with a statement expressing its support for the league stance:
“We strongly agree that this decision is the correct one, and we remain focused on the health and safety of our fans and the greater Tulsa community. While the updated timeline means that our home matches on April 18 and May 2 have been postponed, as it stands FC Tulsa will return to action for its nationally televised match on ESPNDeportes against OKC Energy FC on May 12 before returning home on May 16 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
“FC Tulsa will continue to remain in contact with local and national health authorities to ensure we are making the best decisions as a club for our community during this unprecedented time.”