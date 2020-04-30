FC Tulsa will have to wait even longer for the start of its new era at ONEOK Field.
The United Soccer League announced Thursday it extended its temporary suspension of the season, which was scheduled to end May 10. The season was suspended because of COVID-19 precautions after FC Tulsa played one match — a 1-1 tie to Sacramento Republic FC on March 7. The club’s home opener was scheduled for March 14.
“We are all excited for the return of soccer and can’t wait to get back out playing the game we love,” FC Tulsa president James Cannon said in a statement. “While we were hopeful of resuming play in May, we appreciate the USL looking out for the safety of players, coaches, gameday staff and all fans. FC Tulsa continues to hold the safety of Tulsa as our highest priority, and we will always put our community at the forefront of any decisions we make as an organization.”
The USL still hopes to play a full season when possible and believes it’s still in position to reschedule all canceled matches. FC Tulsa will have at least 13 canceled matches if the suspension continues through May. If there’s still a minor league baseball season, the club will also have to reschedule matches around the Tulsa Drillers since the two share ONEOK Field.
The USL also announced its full-team training moratorium was extended until May 15. However, the league is “exploring scenarios” for teams being able to return to training facilities for individual or small group sessions before that date. The league stated, “Any re-opening of club facilities will be done in accordance with local and state guidelines, and with all involved adhering to strict social distancing protocols.”
“To every USL supporter across the country, we continue to thank you for your support during these extraordinary circumstances,” USL President Jake Edwards said in a statement. “As always, your safety, health and wellness are our guiding light and we want to extend our support and best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by COVID-19. We look forward to being back together again soon.”
