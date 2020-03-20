The United Soccer League extended its training moratorium for USL Championship and League One clubs through April 5, it was announced Friday.
On Wednesday, the USL announced an extension of its suspension of the 2020 season through May 10 to align with guidance from the CDC on restricting public gatherings of 50 or more people.
As of Friday, FC Tulsa is set to return to action for its nationally televised match on ESPNDeportes against OKC Energy FC on May 12 before returning home on May 16 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
USL Extends Training Moratorium
Previously announced moratorium will now extend to April 5th
TAMPA, Fla. – The United Soccer League announced today it has extended its training moratorium for USL Championship and League One clubs through, and including, Sunday, April 5th.