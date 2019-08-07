Two years ago, Tulsa Drillers newcomer Donovan Casey could have been drafted out of Boston College as either an outfielder or pitcher.
The Los Angeles Dodgers picked him in the 20th round and after talking with Casey their decision to use him as an outfielder is working real well.
“My heart was into playing in the outfield. I always wanted to be an outfielder from the start,” Casey said. “I was just waiting for a team to give me a shot and the Dodgers were on board with it. I’m happy the Dodgers just allowed me to go out and be myself and play the outfield. They gave me the shot and I’m thankful for them to allow me to have the opportunity.”
Casey went 3-for-3 with a home run and made a diving catch in center field to help the Drillers complete a sweep of their three-game series against the Springfield Cardinals 9-3 Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.
“Donovan Casey had a huge night,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He can run and he’s a plus-defender — that was a great catch. He has a lot of tools.
“I scouted him in college, saw him in the ACC tournament. So I have a lot of history with him and I’m glad he’s here. He’s a great athlete.”
Also with a huge night for Tulsa was right-hander Markus Solbach, who allowed only one hit in seven innings as he combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
“Just another great start by Solbach,” Hennessey said. “A great night by our pitchers.”
Wednesday’s was Casey’s second game with the Drillers after being promoted from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, where he was third in the California League with 20 homers, fifth with 65 RBIs and eighth in stolen bases with 20 as he batted .270.
In 2017, Casey batted .403 in 38 rookie-level games to earn a promotion last year to Rancho Cucamonga, but he struggled somewhat, batting only .253 with six homers and 30 RBIs in 62 games before having a breakout season there this year.
”A lot of last year was putting a lot of pressure on myself, and not just going out and playing the game and enjoying myself,” Casey said. “In reality I just have to go out and have fun, and I didn’t really do that much last year until coming back from my injury.”
Casey was a part of three scoring outbursts for Tulsa on Wednesday.
For the third day in a row, the Drillers (62-52 overall, 25-20 second half) scored in the first inning. Omar Estevez singled with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Estevez scored on Chris Parmelee’s double down the right-field line. Cody Thomas flared a single to drive in Parmelee. Casey’s single advanced Thomas to third. Steve Berman’s single drove in Thomas and Casey came home on a balk for a 4-0 lead.
Springfield (51-64, 21-24) scored three in the third with the help of two errors. Conner Capel led off with a homer — the Cards’ only hit until there were two outs in the ninth. The other runs came as a result of Solbach’s throwing error on a potential double play and left fielder Carlos Rincon dropping a two-out fly ball that made it 4-3.
The Drillers answered in the bottom of the third on Casey’s opposite-field homer over the right-field wall and the Drillers were on their way to finishing with a 6-1 homestand.
In the fifth, Casey lined a double that helped the Drillers add another run as Parmelee, who slapped a leadoff single, scored on Berman’s two-out infield hit.
Tulsa added three in the sixth as Estevez and Parmelee hit back-to-back homers after Errol Robinson led off with a single.
”We’re hitting well and pitching well,” Casey said. “I know most of these guys so obviously I feel comfortable. They’ve welcomed me and I’m glad to see them. I’m happy to be here but also I want to thank the (RC) Quakes for everything because they are a big part of how I’m doing right now.
”Just looking to see the ball well, help the team win as much as I can and keep going for the playoff push.”