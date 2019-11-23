Jack Toney reeled it in big-time last week with a couple of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
The 71-year-old veteran from Hennessey was honored for his military service at Enid on Veterans Day, and a stop with friend Lance Lutke and Dominic Pellegrino resulted in his catch of a 104-pound Keystone Lake paddlefish just two days later.
Toney, who served a year in the U.S. Army in Vietnam with Company D, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry was awarded two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals and one Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with a Silver Star in addition to three Purple Hearts during his service.
On Veterans Day at Enid, the Woodring Wall of Honor recognized him as Legacy Veteran of the Year.
“After 50 years that was kind of an honor, a real big honor as a matter of fact,” he said.
A couple days later, he was on Keystone with Lutke and Pellegrino of Lance’s Guide Service reeling in a monster.
“Lance and Dominic, they fish all the time and they asked if I wanted to go along and hang out, and when that happened, they were real excited,” he said with a chuckle. “What was neat was watching them reach over the side and try to get that big, slick sucker in the boat!”
The huge fish was something to behold, he said.
“I didn’t even know they made them that big,” he said.
Hooking the big paddlefish was “like hooking into a Volkswagen and pulling it in reverse,” he said. “You know, you pull and you pull and your arms just get kinda mushy.”
“It was quite an honor in Enid, it just really was, and to catch a big fish on top of that, I had a pretty good week,” he said.