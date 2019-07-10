Tulsa Shootout

Karsyn Elledge poses for a photo before the 2019 Chili Bowl in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Karsyn Elledge, the 18-year-old niece of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., is OK after repeatedly flipping her car over a wall and into the woods during a dirt-track race in Meeker, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

Elledge, who has also raced in the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, walked away and is apparently OK despite the scary crash.

Her mom tweeted this:

Elledge tweeted this message in the early morning hours on Wednesday:

