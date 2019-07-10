Karsyn Elledge, the 18-year-old niece of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., is OK after repeatedly flipping her car over a wall and into the woods during a dirt-track race in Meeker, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.
North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW— USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019
Elledge, who has also raced in the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, walked away and is apparently OK despite the scary crash.
Her mom tweeted this:
.@KarsynElledge3 is ok, shaken up as you can imagine. Thanks for everyone checking on her and being concerned!— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) July 10, 2019
Elledge tweeted this message in the early morning hours on Wednesday:
July 10, 2019