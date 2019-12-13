National Finals Rodeo

Sage Kimzey celebrates after competing in a bull riding event in 2016. That year, Kimzey became the sport's youngest millionaire. JOHN LOCHER/AP file

 John Locher

Oklahoman Sage Kimzey had an impressive ride Thursday night during go-round competition at the National Finals Rodeo event in Las Vegas.

Kimzey, a 25-year-old Strong City, Okla., resident, scored a 94 (perfect is 100) during the bull riding event. He won the round by a half-point over Stetson Wright.

Kimzey is a five-time bull riding world champion and became the youngest millionaire on the circuit in 2016 at 22 years old.

Kimzey attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford and is a graduate of Cheyenne High School in Oklahoma.

Competition in Las Vegas continues this weekend.

In the video below, scroll to the 2:08 mark to watch Kimzey's ride that one commentator called "absolutely amazing."

Click here to watch the video

Tags