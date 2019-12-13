Oklahoman Sage Kimzey had an impressive ride Thursday night during go-round competition at the National Finals Rodeo event in Las Vegas.
Kimzey, a 25-year-old Strong City, Okla., resident, scored a 94 (perfect is 100) during the bull riding event. He won the round by a half-point over Stetson Wright.
Kimzey is a five-time bull riding world champion and became the youngest millionaire on the circuit in 2016 at 22 years old.
Kimzey attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford and is a graduate of Cheyenne High School in Oklahoma.
Competition in Las Vegas continues this weekend.
In the video below, scroll to the 2:08 mark to watch Kimzey's ride that one commentator called "absolutely amazing."