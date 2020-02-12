Oklahoma State's Vivian Gray was named one of the top 10 candidates for the Cheryl Miller Award as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the award recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
Gray, a junior, ranks among the Big 12’s leaders in numerous categories. She is second in scoring at 19.8 points per game, eighth in assists (3.8) and third in free-throw percentage (84.8 percent).
The winner of the award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on April 10.